



Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice-President clocked 63 years today and indeed the prayerful academic and pastor has a lot to thank God for.





On 2 February, he praised God for a miraculous escape from a helicopter crash in Kogi state.





And then today, he marked another milestone in his life, beginning with a prayer at midnight at home, according to his wife of 31 years, Dolapo.

VP Osinbajo and wife at midnight prayer marking his birthday



Dolapo revealed the private prayers in an Instagram post and also her new pet name for her husband: “Praise at midnight to our God Almighty, Faithful, Merciful, Gracious. Receive our praise O Lord in Jesus name for another year by Your special grace. ”





“God bless you on your birthday and forever my special treasure. 🎂 . As your days, so shall your strength be in Jesus name, amen”.



