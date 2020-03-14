The office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced the death of one of the police escort riders in his convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45.“Gomina was involved in a road accident while on official duty today”, Laolu Akande the SSA Media to Osinbajo said in a statement on Friday night.“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the trip.“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.