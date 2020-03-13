



Pictures of Adams Oshiomhole, suspended national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have all been removed at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.





It was gathered that the pictures were removed on Wednesday night, but it was not immediately clear on whose directive.





As of Thursday evening, no picture of Oshiomhole was sighted either at the secretariat premises in Wuse area of the nation’s capital.





There were still heavily armed policemen restricting movement in and out of the premises.





The banner displaying his picture along the road leading to the building has also been removed.





A billboard that was displaying a photo of Oshiomhole and President Muhammadu Buhari has also been replaced with that of the president alone.





This comes about a week after an Abuja court suspended him as the national chairman of the ruling party.





Victor Gaidom, acting national secretary of the party, had said he took charge of the party’s affairs after the ruling against Oshiomhole, who already appealed the court ruling on his suspension.



