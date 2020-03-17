



Embattled Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole says there is no crisis within the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.





The former Edo State Governor stated this when be addressed members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja which had in attendance members of both pro and anti-Oshiomhole groups on Tuesday.





The APC National Chairman, who confirmed that he was dragged to court, said such “was one of the tenets of democracy and we will bounce back.”





The former Labour leader said, “despite what we have passed through, this NWC is not divided.”









“I think that God is never wrong, He has allowed what has happened to happen so that we all can learn, everybody re-examine his conscience, strengthen those bonds of friendship, bonds of solidarity and work as a family.





“I am the first to admit that I am not the best chairman in the world and I will never be. But no one can fault the sincerity of my purpose.





“My style can only be my style. But, I recognise that I must reconcile my style to others so that we can meet in the middle of the road.”





Recall that some aggrieved party members dragged Oshiomhole to court in a bid to remove him from office.





A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court had ordered him to stop parading himself as national Chairman pending the determination of a suit seeking to remove him as APC Chairman.





Following the suit filed, Justice Danladi Senchi had ordered an interim injunction suspending Oshiomhole as National Chairman and ordered him to stay away from the party’s secretariat.





The court’s order was, however, vacated by a Federal High Court in Kano State which also ordered operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies to ensure Oshiomhole resumes his duties.





But, the Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining Oshiomhole from further acting as APC National Chairman.





Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya led panel granted the reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion disputed by Oshiomhole’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).





However, another FCT High Court had also granted an interim, permitting Victor Giadom, acting National Secretary of APC to act as the party’s National Chairman.



