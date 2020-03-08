The crack at the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has widened.





Embattled National Chairman, Oshiomhole is fighting to remain the party leader amid ongoing legal battles as well as opposition against him by governors and top chieftains.





On Saturday, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) condemned the invitation to an Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Wednesday, 17th March, 2020.





The meeting was announced by Hon. (Chief) Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Secretary of the party.

A joint statement by Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser, Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary and Waziri Bulama, National Secretary, stated that the APC constitution provides how a NEC meeting shall be convoked.





It said that Article 25 (B) (i) and (ii) noted that the NEC shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-thirds of the members of the NEC provided that not less than fourteen (14) days notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.





“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution the National Working Committee may summon an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.





“Neither the National Chairman nor the resolution of two thirds of the members of the National Executive Committee has directed nor made any request to summon a National Executive Committee Meeting of the Party.





“The said Victor Giadom is not vested with any Constitutional Powers to convene any meeting of the National Executive Committee. Neither has he been so directed by the National Chairman, the statement read.





The NWC disassociated itself from what it described as “illegal and unauthorized Notice of Meeting of the National Executive Committee”.





It advised NEC members to ignore the said Notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.



