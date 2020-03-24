



Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has said that his administration was working on its approach to addressing the twin problems of security and COVID-19, saying that his government has called for concerted efforts and prayers from the public to end the challenging menaces.





The governor who spoke through his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Hon. Zailani Baffa, called on religious leaders and the public to intensify efforts in fasting and prayers to overcome these challenging times.





“This is very unfortunate indeed that at this time of our democratic journey, the twin problems of renewed criminality and the outbreak of a globally infected pandemic of a strange disease are threatening the peace we have earned over time”, The Governor said.





“However, we are facing these challenges with all sincerity of purpose in our usual efforts, ensuring that the lives, property and dignity of all people in Zamfara State are protected”, he added.





Matawalle explained that the state government, which has not recorded any case of the virus has put all measures in place to prevent occurrence.





“As for the resurgence of sporadic terror attacks in some local government areas of the state on innocent persons, is our main purpose as the present administration has re-strategizised in its approach to addressing these teething problems and with the support of all and sundry, we would bring these attacks to their very end,” he assured.



