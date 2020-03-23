The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, in its twitter handle on Sunday, said the cases included 22 in Lagos State, four in the Federal Capital Territory, one in Oyo State and one in Ekiti State.The centre said the two in Ogun State, including the Italian index case, had tested negative and had been discharged.The NCDC stated, “Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria. Two cases are returning travellers and one is a contact of a confirmed case. As of 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with no deaths.”Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus case on February 27 when an Italian was diagnosed with the disease.On March 19, the cases rose to 12 with most of the affected people being returnees from Europe and the United States. On Saturday, the cases increased to 22 with Abuja recording its first cases.As of 11am on Sunday, the NCDC said the cases were 27 in the country. It stated that the cases included 19 in Lagos; four in the FCT; one in Ekiti; one in Oyo and two in Ogun.But on Sunday evening, the number increased to 31 with three new cases in Lagos State and Atiku’s son who tested positive.