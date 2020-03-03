Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has promised not to rest on his oars until global peace is achieved.This was contained in a statement by his media assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi.The statement said the former President spoke when a special handwritten letter by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby, was presented to him by Bishop Precious Omuku.It was on the occasion of Obasanjo’s 83rd birthday at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.The statement reads: “The letter, which was dated February 20, 2020, noted that the former President, despite his age, has continued to serve the course of peace globally.”The letter, according to the statement, reads: “I write to wish you many happy returns of the day on March 5. At an age when many retire, you continue to serve the course of peace across the world, and especially in Africa.“May God grant you blessing, wisdom, the assurance of salvation and confidence in His love for you in Cross and Resurrection in the peace of Christ.”Obasanjo was quoted as describing the letter as “a special birthday gift”, adding that the request to continue to serve for peace was a challenge for him.He added: “It is a challenge to do more than what we have done. You realise that everywhere we are, there is always an opportunity to work for peace and an opportunity to work for justice, which is a foundation for peace.“There is plenty of work to do. My prayer is that God will give us the wherewithal to do more.”He commended the Director of the Centre for Human Security and Dialogue (CHS&D), Prof. Peter Okebukola, for organising “this surprise occasion”.“Every birthday is a special day, but this particular one is particularly special. I thank Archbishop and the initiator of this surprise occasion, Prof. Okebukola,” Obasanjo said.