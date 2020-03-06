



The All Progressives Congress, Edo state have insisted that the Governor of Edo state Mr Godwin Obaseki must face the party primaries as September election draws closer.





The factional state chairman of the party Colonel David Imuse said this while briefing newsmen in Benin city the state capital on Friday saying that Gov Obaseki is only wasting his time in trying to sponsor issues against the party that brought him to power.





According to him, ‘ it is a pity that, as a governor under the same political party, you are celebrating a purported suspension of your party national chairman, not just national chairman but a man that handed government to you as a successor.





‘While they were here at Urhokpota hall in Benin city celebrating the suspension of our dear party national chairman, it was unknown to them that another which has jurisdiction to do so have upturned what they tagged as breakthrough’

‘We will not be intimidated or harassed by threat of various kinds by the state governor who continually think he has monopoly of violence, It’s going to be a tooth for a tooth, an eye for an eye. Oshiomhole remains APC national chairman and the leader of our party, whether they like it or not, enough is enough, he Gov Obaseki will never get automatic ticket in this party he added.





On his part, Sule Emuakemeh, secretary to ward 10 in Estako west LGA (Oshiomhole ward) said there was never a time the party at the ward level suspended the national chairman, stressing that the ward party chairman who is alleged to be the Governor’s boy will single-handedly suspend Oshiomhile under the instruction of Gov Obaseki.







