The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Monday suspended Chief Utete Omo Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin from palace activities over misconduct.Addressing journalists on the authority of the Benin monarch, Chief Osaro Idah said Chief Osagie acted on his own volition and not for the interest of the palace.It would be recalled that Osagie had last week led an Osokpikan society to lay a curse on someone’s premises without the permission of the Benin monarch.The Oba, however, said the palace had no hand in whatever happened, noting that Osokpikan society is the property of the palace and that the group should have taken permission from the palace before embarking on laying a curse on another man’s premises.“On Saturday last week, a certain group known as Osokpikan, owned by the palace, was led by a chief to a certain premises in Benin, to put a curse on an event, which he has no right to do.“That group Osokpikan belongs to this palace and the only authority to such action is His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin.“In this instance, neither did they seek the permission of the palace or take permission from the palace before going to perform such act,” the Benin monarch said.The monarch said Chief Osagie over-stepped his bounds and had therefore been suspended from the palace.“Subsequently, His Majesty, the Oba of Benin, has hereby disassociated himself and the palace from that event and the chief who led them, Chief Utete Omo Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin, has been suspended from palace activities till further notice.”