



The Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) on Sunday, hailed the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he clocks 78 years on Monday.





The forum’s chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, said this in a commendation letter on Sunday.





His Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Macham Makut, said while congratulating Pastor Adeboye, Lalong described him as a man of God who is rendering fervent service to God and humanity





The chairman thanked Adeboye for impacting on people’s lives through education, healthcare, infrastructure, empowerment and entrepreneurship using the various outreaches and programmes of the Church.

“The labour of Pastor Adeboye in the Lord’s vineyard over his many years of preaching and evangelism, clearly sets him apart as a vessel of honour,” he noted.





Lalong added that God has used Adeboye to touch lives around the globe.





He prayed God to grant him good health and grace as he continues to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria.



