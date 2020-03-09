



A body of Northern elders, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for calm and understanding over the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Umar Ganduje led State Government.





The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna.





Ibrahim recalled that it had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano Government and the Emirate Council.





He said this was in its efforts to ensure an amicable resolution of the issues between them.

The statement noted that with the turn of events, “ACF has no alternative than to call on the people of Kano Emirate to remain calm and show understanding of the situation”.





After Sanusi’s removal, the state government announced Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.







