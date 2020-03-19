Mike Bamiloye, the founder of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, says Nollywood movies bound people in the bondage of sin, immorality and violence.





The 59-year-old clergyman disclosed this while comparing theatrical releases in Nollywood with his church’s gospel-oriented film production firm.





He said his team would have considered enlisting more orthodox actors but can’t for the fact that they had long seen Nollywood artistes as people who make movies “to lure people away from God.”





According to him, the Nollywood industry couldn’t possibly be adding any value to the production of gospel films because of the “human philosophies and ungodly principles” they propagate.

“There’s no value Nollywood artistes are coming to add to the Gospel Movie productions.

Souls are getting saved and lives are getting touched,” Bamiloye wrote on Instagram.





“People are getting happier with the result of Gospel Movie Productions. Our Influence is beyond the shores of Nigeria. People know the difference between the gospel and the Nollywood movies.





“Gospel movies heal and deliver from the powers of darkness. Nollywood movies entertain and entangle with webs of human philosophies and ungodly principles.





“Gospel movies set men Free from the bondage of the Devil, by the Power of the Holy Ghost.

But Nollywood Movies bound men in bondages of Sins, immorality, and Violence.





“There are no values the Nollywood artistes can add to the gospel movie productions. Their presence would only confuse viewers, not knowing on which side we are now standing.





“We may use their Crew, but we cannot use their Persons. After all, anyone may construct the Altar of Worship, but not anyone could minister thereon. We admit there are Christians amidst them.”

Bamiloye had earlier made the headlines after he attributed Africa’s low coronavirus numbers to the intense fasting and prayers on the continent.





Babatunde Fashola, minister for works and housing, had also claimed that the ritual themes in Nollywood movies could be responsible for Nigeria’s cases of money rituals and kidnapping.