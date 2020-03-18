The National Youth Service Corps said on Wednesday that none of its corp members or camp officials was infected with the novel Coronavirus.The Federal Government on Wednesday morning shut all orientation camps nationwide over Coronavirus fears.Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who made the announcement, had said, “Today across the country, NYSC orientation camps will be closed and corpers will be paid and sent to their places of primary assignment. This again is a precautionary measure on the part of the government to check the spread of COVID-19.”NYSC management in a statement after the minister’s announcement stressed that the decision to shut its camps across the country was essentially out of precaution as none of its officials or corp members had contracted the virus.The statement read, “Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, the Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going Orientation Course for the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps Members.“Therefore, the corp members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the Orientation Camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by Ebola virus.“The Management wishes to state that no corp member or camp official has contracted the virus.”