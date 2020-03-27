 FULL LIST: NNPC, 33 oil companies donate $30 million to fight COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in collaboration with 33 upstream oil companies have donated $30 million to help in the fight against coronavirus.

According to a statement released on Friday, the intervention which is estimated to be N11 billion would be used to provide medical consumables, deploy logistics and in-patient support and deliver medical infrastructure.

Mele Kyari, NNPC group managing director, was reported to have led the industry-wide initiative.

“To address the increasing demand for medical services, we are immediately providing medical consumables covering testing kits, medical protective suits and ambulances to the highly impacted areas across the federation,” the statement read.


“This will be followed, in the next few days, with the deployment of ventilators, beds and temporary intensive care facilities across the geopolitical zones of the federation.”

The companies that donated to the intervention initiative were listed as:
  1. The Shell Group of Companies in Nigeria
  2. The ExxonMobil Group of Companies in Nigeria
  3. The Total Group of Companies in Nigeria
  4. The Chevron Group of Companies in Nigeria
  5. The Eni Group of Companies in Nigeria
  6. Addax Petroleum
  7. Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited
  8. AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited
  9. Dansaki Petroleum Limited
  10. Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited
  11. Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited
  12. Energia Limited
  13. First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited
  14. First Hydrocarbon Nigeria Limited
  15. Frontier Oil Limited
  16. Green Energy International Limited
  17. Lekoil Nigeria Limited
  18. Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Ltd
  19. Newcross Exploration &Production Limited
  20. Network Exploration & Production
  21. Niger Delta Petroleum Resource Limited
  22. Oando Oil Limited
  23. Oriental Energy Resources Ltd
  24. Pillar Oil Limited
  25. Platform Petroleum Limited
  26. SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company PLC
  27. Shoreline Natural Resources
  28. Suntrust Oil Company Nigeria Limited
  29. Vertex Energy Limited
  30. Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited
  31. Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Limited
  32. Sahara Energy Fields Limited
  33. Belema Oil Producing Limited
Similar intervention between NNPC and its downstream partners will be unveiled






