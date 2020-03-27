



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that Abba Kyari has “scampered” to Cuba for Coronavirus treatment.





Kanu wondered why former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu and former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisah Metuh are in jail while Kyari, who, according to him, has looted the budgetary allocation to the Aso Rock Clinic since 2015.





There is a developing story that President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari had secretly left the shores of Nigeria seeking treatment for Coronavirus, otherwise called COVID-19 abroad.





The rumour is getting stronger and spreading like the dreaded virus itself as Nigerians are now asking for the whereabouts of their President on social media platforms.





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday debunked the rumours that Buhari has also contracted the dreaded virus.





Also the President’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, also said that the rumour of Buhari being flown abroad was untrue, sharing photos of him working from his office.





However, Kanu, not mentioning Buhari’s whereabouts, claimed that Kyari has been flown to Cuba, describing Fulani political class as the most corrupt in the world.





“IS ORJI UZOR KALU & OLISAH METUH IN JAIL WHILE THE REAL FULANI CRIMINALS ARE ALLOWED TO SCAMPER TO CUBA FOR CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT?” He wrote on Facebook.





“Here is confirmation of what I alluded to earlier in my live broadcast this evening. The figures below are Aso Rock Clinic Budget in successive budgets since the Fulani mad dogs took over power in Nigeria. Then see the headline from Aisha Buhari who in effect has confirmed that their Fulani Janjaweed government looted all the money.





“2015 – N3.94billion





2016 – N3.87billion





2017 – N3.20bn (N331.m Capital Exp)





2018 – N1.03billion





TOTAL – N12.04Billion





2019 & 2020 is not included.





“There are no ventilators, syringes or common cotton wool in the so-called clinic after budgeting and appropriating billions over many years for it.





“Abba Kyari and his gang looted the funds but are hypocritically busy jailing southerners while idiots are busy cheering them.



