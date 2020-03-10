



Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the attack on the Governor of Imo State.





Kanu, in a Facebook post, warned that “This is the beginning as we foretold a few days ago.”





Uzodinma was attacked Sunday afternoon at Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area.





Youths of Mmahu community repeatedly shouted “Onye Oshi Vote, Onye Oshi Vote”, at the Governor upon his arrival at the area, throwing bottles and sticks at the convoy.





Kanu, described Uzodinma as a Fulani stooge, adding that “There will be no rest for any Fulani stooge in Biafraland.





“Hope Uzodinma will be made an example of that others may learn that Fulani Caliphate or their Supreme Court of Corruption cannot impose leaders on us.”





Kanu further recalled as he mocked the Governor, “The Supreme Court Governor Of Imo State escaped death moments ago at Ohaji Egbema.





“The youths of Mmahu community who upon sighting the Governor’s convoy started shouting ‘Onye Oshi Vote, Onye Oshi Vote’ started throwing bottles and weapons on the Bulletproof SUV of the Governor.





“Uzodinma was, however, not allowed to come down from the car as security operatives whisked him away immediately,” Kanu said.





Prior to the Supreme Court’s final ruling on the Imo governorship tussle, Kanu had told the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Uzodinma as Imo Governor and order a fresh governorship election in the State.