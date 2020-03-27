Making the announcement on Friday in an audio broadcast, the IPOB leader said the contingency fund was from IPOB’s coffers.He said that part of the fund would be used to ensure that some hospitals located at strategic centres in the Southeast zone are equipped to tackle the scourge.“We never knew that the virus is coming, we have commitments all over the world, we are committing initial N50 million to make sure we educate and prepare our people for what is to come.”He said that N300 million would be budgeted to fight the disease, adding that the initial N50 million that would be available will be used to also pay the nurses and doctors that would be hired to do the work.“We will establish one hospital in every state of Biafra including Edo State. We are going to open food store for the people. If you are to confine the people at home, you must make sure they don’t die of hunger. We are even going to feed those who are not IPOB members. This is what advanced countries are doing for their people,” he said.He disclosed that for the period, IPOB would be shielding their swords for the sake of suffering Biafrans and appealed to the governors and private companies to ensure prompt payment of their workers’ salaries throughout the pandemic period.“I am worried for Africa and humanity but my primary concern is for the people of Biafra.”He advised the people to halt all non essential travel, abide by all directives, and take precautionary measures to ensure they survived the scourge.The IPOB leader said that the virus has actually exposed unpreparedness of the nation to tackle emergency such as the Corona virus.“We do not have the hospitals that can sustain the pandemic. The outbreak of the disease has put Nigeria to shame. All these years of looting, telling people lies of building hospitals has exposed the government insincerity.”