A man from China’s Yunnan Province has died of Hantavirus, a new virus, while on his way to Shandong Province for work on a charter bus on Monday.





He tested positive for the virus, while 32 other people on the bus were also tested according to reports.





Hantavirus is currently trending on social media, following the death.





Ortho-hantavirus is a single-stranded, enveloped, negative-sense RNA virus in the family Hantaviridae of the order Bunyavirales.

These viruses normally infect rodents, but do not cause disease in them.





Humans may become infected with hantaviruses through contact with rodent urine, saliva, or feces.





Read some reactions on Twitter…





#Covid19Out So now it’s virus after virus until the world ends? Maybe rapture has taken place and we are all that is left #Hantavirus March 24, 2020



I just hope they don’t have any album coming

😞😞😞😞 #Hantavirus China dropping this viruses like music singlesI just hope they don’t have any album coming😞😞😞😞 March 24, 2020

The Coronavirus currently ravaging the world first emanated from Wuhan Province in China, and has since spread to 197 countries.