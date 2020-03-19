



Following reduction in petrol price as announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings on the development via different social media platforms.





Sulaiman Shuaib via his Twitter handle @SuleimanShuaib said, “welcome development. This will boost the our economy and reduce the hardship in the society thereby price of goods and services will be reduce and our economic will recovery for the effects of #coronavirus





“I was expecting price reduce to #80/ltr as the crude price fall from $57/brl to $30/NRL which is almost 50% fall; no thumb up until the needful is done”, Omomtayo John Olokode posted via his Facebook.

Atom Lfy posted as saying “Not enough, should have gone down much more in line with the reduction in the world market”.





Segun Babawale, queried that “this is not the promise that GMB made before election. He promised #50/ltr…. So what’s d big deal in it”.





“What contradicted the information of federal govt to NNPC?

Fed govt=N130/letre, while NNPC=N125”, said Nazifi Musa Umar.





Yahaya Zakariya, posted in response to the development saying “Covid-19 is a blessing….whatever”.





Daure David Yankoli said, “The landing cost of fuel is 46naira per litre, I think we should be buying fuel at 70-80 naira per litre”.





“I can tell you all the truth that one of the reasons why federal government reduced the fuel prize was based on travel ban all over the world and I can tell you all here that oil prize has fallen internationally”, Christ bright Omorogieva posted on Facebook.





Recall that NNPC had on Wednesday announced the reduction in the pump price following a directive given by the State Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.