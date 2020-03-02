This morning’s newspapers, all of them have Coronavirus as the lead,

When will they bring the spotlight to bear on 822 who are killed by malaria everyday in Nigeria? — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 1, 2020





Thanks abunch for bragging over the deaths of over 822 hapless Nigerians to malaria, daily. COMMON SENSEIf according to you- @GarShehu , malaria kills over 822 Nigerians, daily, even under @Mbuhari . You are simply telling us that your boss has FAILED on PUBLIC HEALTH.Thanks abunch for bragging over the deaths of over 822 hapless Nigerians to malaria, daily. March 1, 2020

That is how insensitive these spokesmen of the President can be. Imagine what this Garba Shehu is saying. Malaria we all know it cure, but for now no any cure for coronavirus. So why won't the papers talk about it. — Jesse (@Jesse65551751) March 1, 2020

Shehu had taken to his Twitter and Facebook accounts to ask why all the newspapers used coronavirus headlines as their cover page stories.He wrote, “This morning’s newspapers, all of them have coronavirus as the lead, cover story. When will they bring the spotlight to bear on 822 who are killed by malaria every day in Nigeria?”However, Shehu’s comment had attracted about 500 mostly negative comments from his followers.An aide to former Senate President Bukola Saraki, asked Shehu to stop creating the wrong narrative.Tweeting with his handle, @MrBanksOmishore, he said, “Please stop this attitude of us (presidency) versus everyone. Stop looking for imaginary enemies. If you are not attacking those you call opposition or wailers, you are attacking media houses. For once, preach unity to face #coronavirusnigeria then go back to your politicking once defeated.”Bring Back Our Girls co-convener, Aisha Yesufu, said Shehu’s tweet was evidence that Buhari’s government was incompetent in the area of health.“When the incompetent, clueless, corrupt, inept and failure #ICCIF Major General Buhari @MBuhari that you work for decides to prioritise health sector the way he prioritises his healthcare in the United Kingdom,” she replied@IbangaImmanuel tweeted, “I love this…..Papers are tired of reporting your principal’s failure as lead story. What pains most is the numerous fools liking his self indicting comment. What’s more important is it reporting malaria scourge or ending it? Who’s responsible to end malaria scourge? Media or government?”Another user, Deji Babalola, asked Shehu to advise Buhari to address the country on the dangers of coronavirus like United States President, Donald Trump had done.@jumupwell tweeted, “Just to add, sir, that Cuba, Sri Lanka, Paraguay, Armenia, Morocco, Turkmenistan, UAE have been declared malaria-free. When will Nigeria mark five years without a single case of malaria? Help us ask Buhari. Thanks.”