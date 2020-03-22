 Nigerians attack pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA for defying coronavirus warning and insisting on physical service | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and his Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) faced a barrage of attacks on Saturday over the planned Sunday service of the church in Abuja after reports that the city has three coronavirus cases.

In an Instagram post, the church announced:



“Following a directive from the FCT Administration, please be informed that service would hold tomorrow, 22nd March, 2020 by 7:30am @Evelyn Centre and 9am at The COZA AUDITORIUM, Guzape Hills , Asokoro Extension, Abuja 
“Electronic thermometers will be used (2) There will be alcohol based sanitizers ( 3) There will a considerable space between the worshippers. (4) The Air flow systems are effective . ( 5) The blood of Jesus puts the enemy ( pestilence) at bay. #FearNot #CovenantOfProtection #Exploits #BetterDaysAhead”.
The COZA Sunday service notice that triggered the attacks




In the second notice, the Church further assured worshippers of their safety, claiming it has taken adequate precautions.

“Hello family, we are geared up to excitedly receive you tomorrow 22nd of March by 7:30am at our #CentrePointCampus, Evelyn Event Centre, Gwarinpa. Worshippers can be assured of our unwavering commitment to a clean and conducive environment for service. Your safety is paramount to us and we are complying with the directives of the FCT Administration by ensuring: 1) Temperatures are measured using electronic thermometers 2) Availability of alcohol based sanitizers 3) A considerable space between worshippers 4) Effective Air Flow Systems 5) Above all, the Blood of Jesus severes us from this pestilence. See you there”.

However many Nigerians have attacked the church for ignoring public health warnings amidst a deadly global epidemic. Read some other reactions below:
































