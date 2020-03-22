“Following a directive from the FCT Administration, please be informed that service would hold tomorrow, 22nd March, 2020 by 7:30am @Evelyn Centre and 9am at The COZA AUDITORIUM, Guzape Hills , Asokoro Extension, Abuja

“Electronic thermometers will be used (2) There will be alcohol based sanitizers ( 3) There will a considerable space between the worshippers. (4) The Air flow systems are effective . ( 5) The blood of Jesus puts the enemy ( pestilence) at bay. #FearNot #CovenantOfProtection #Exploits #BetterDaysAhead”.

The COZA Sunday service notice that triggered the attacks

“Hello family, we are geared up to excitedly receive you tomorrow 22nd of March by 7:30am at our #CentrePointCampus, Evelyn Event Centre, Gwarinpa. Worshippers can be assured of our unwavering commitment to a clean and conducive environment for service. Your safety is paramount to us and we are complying with the directives of the FCT Administration by ensuring: 1) Temperatures are measured using electronic thermometers 2) Availability of alcohol based sanitizers 3) A considerable space between worshippers 4) Effective Air Flow Systems 5) Above all, the Blood of Jesus severes us from this pestilence. See you there”.





All these deaths happened yesterday alone!



We have 22 confirmed cases, tracking down 3000+ contacts

But one In the last 24 hours #COVID19 killed 793 in Italy, 112 in France, 324 in Spain and 53 in the UKAll these deaths happened yesterday alone!We have 22 confirmed cases, tracking down 3000+ contactsBut one #COZA pastor is ignoring pubic health warnings to have a physical service March 22, 2020

One of the things COZA stated for holding service is:



"Electronic thermometers will be used"



Let me remind us that thermometers were used in AMVCA yet, motor jammed Egungun



People without symptoms have been shown to spread COVID19. If you wait for symptoms, you're already late — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) March 21, 2020





We need to also stop using the blood of Jesus to gamble. Help me inform Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA that electronic thermometer, alcohol based sanitizer, spaces between worshipers and effective airflow system cannot detect #COVID19 carriers without symptoms.We need to also stop using the blood of Jesus to gamble. pic.twitter.com/sOq5zzPkEG March 21, 2020

If you attend COZA’s service tomorrow and I pray not , you are infected with coronavirus , Biodun will not visit you at the infectious center . Be wise. — Woye (@woye1) March 21, 2020

It's very simple,



If COZA church service should hold tomorrow,



The police should go there, stop the service, arrest Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and disperse the congregation.



Case closed.



No one is bigger than the govt. — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) March 21, 2020

You know the funny thing? COZA Dubai is doing service online. They can respect authorities in Dubai but it's COZA Guzape and Gwarimpa they want to use Blood of Jesus for. — Bolouere (@boluxxxx) March 21, 2020

The funny thing about this COZA issue is that most of their members are highly placed, rich in society.



You agree right?



Some of the members have the means to have travelled outside Nigeria in the last 3 weeks and back.



They now all want to converge in one place



Ok put 1+1 — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) March 21, 2020

If the COZA church service goes ahead tomorrow, the responsibility for any mishaps following it should be laid squarely on the Minister of the FCT, the Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire and President @MBuhari March 21, 2020



Pic 2 is Celestial Church of Christ, CCC Ibarra, Abeokuta.



Is it not interesting that in many circles, COZA appears educated and sophisticated while people may look down on CCC.



Now look at both pics once more:

Which is the true educated church here? Pic 1 is COZA Abuja, FCT.Pic 2 is Celestial Church of Christ, CCC Ibarra, Abeokuta.Is it not interesting that in many circles, COZA appears educated and sophisticated while people may look down on CCC.Now look at both pics once more:Which is the true educated church here? pic.twitter.com/FKPjbfI5Ly March 21, 2020





Just see the comments.



Is it illiteracy or they just feel they are immune to this virus? Coza again!Just see the comments.Is it illiteracy or they just feel they are immune to this virus? pic.twitter.com/qdDePtt031 March 21, 2020

Clearly, Biodun Fatoyinbo does not have advisers that can tell him “ah oga you have been dragged repeatedly in the last few months, let’s lock up shop and stay out of the news so we don’t embarrass COZA again.” Or they told him and he didn’t listen. Smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) March 21, 2020

Fatoyingbo COZA wants to secure the bag by all means tommorow, Corona virus is scary but securing the bag is importanter, watch gullible Nigerians ignore the high risk & troop to his church because our pastor said....... — YH (@Yemihazan) March 21, 2020

COZA will have their normal service tomorrow...this is the height of stupidity and exploitation. I don’t actually blame this boy, I blame his rich members who are educated, have phones, internet and can’t still know they are gullible. Shame....Big shame pic.twitter.com/f5HbbeImxt March 21, 2020

In an Instagram post, the church announced:In the second notice, the Church further assured worshippers of their safety, claiming it has taken adequate precautions.However many Nigerians have attacked the church for ignoring public health warnings amidst a deadly global epidemic. Read some other reactions below: