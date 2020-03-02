The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has lamented that Nigerians are currently suffering under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Kaigama said Nigerians are suffering because the government seems disconnected from the people.
Speaking on Sunday during a Mass to mark the First 2020 Plenary meeting of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) held at the Catholic Secretariat, Abuja, Kaigama insisted that Buhari’s administration has not done enough to tackle the problems of Nigerians.
He appealed to leaders to be more accessible to the people, most especially those in the grassroots.
Kaigama said: “Nigerians are suffering and they come to us because we are the grassroots men, they don’t have access to the president.
“Let’s listen to the people. We have to cultivate the spirit of patriotism, spirit of one Nigeria. Something must be done to repair the damage that has been done whereas so many things divide us as a nation; religion, ethnic, and many other factors.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.