



The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has lamented that Nigerians are currently suffering under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Kaigama said Nigerians are suffering because the government seems disconnected from the people.





Speaking on Sunday during a Mass to mark the First 2020 Plenary meeting of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) held at the Catholic Secretariat, Abuja, Kaigama insisted that Buhari’s administration has not done enough to tackle the problems of Nigerians.





He appealed to leaders to be more accessible to the people, most especially those in the grassroots.





Kaigama said: “Nigerians are suffering and they come to us because we are the grassroots men, they don’t have access to the president.



