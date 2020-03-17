



A middle-aged Nigerian woman has been remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre (NCC), Benin for allegedly inserting her finger in the vagina of a two-year-old girl and thereafter breaking the infant's hymen.





Police prosecutor, Sergeant Patience Osayi, told the Evbuoriaria Magistrate court, in Benin, Edo State, that the accused, Esther Ehikioya, committed the offence on 3 February 2020, in Catholic Intercessory Academy, Sapele Road in Benin City.





According to the two-count charge preferred against the accused, the prosecutor said the offence is punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol.II Laws of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable to Edo State.





The charge sheet read in parts: “that you Esther Ehikioya ‘F’ on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a girl, aged 2 years without her consent or even with the consent which is immaterial as to her age.”

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge.





The Presiding Magistrate, Dorothy Adamaigbo, who rejected her bail request adjourned until 26 March.





She said that the full panel of the family court would be completed on the said date to look at the justification for the bail application.