A policeman identified as Tolulope, who was attached to the Ondo State Police Command, has allegedly shot his wife dead and later killed himself.The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, was said to have happened in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.A police source said the cop was specifically attached to the Akungba Police Division and he was said to have committed the act after he returned from work.Another source narrated that the deceased policeman and his wife had been having frequent quarrels over issues of infidelity. He said the late cop always accused his wife of receiving too many calls and messages from different men.The source said, “The man (deceased) did not trust his wife as they always fought on the matter that his wife received calls from different men. This might be the reason he took the life of the woman and himself.“Now that they are dead, they left a three weeks old baby and a two years old child.”Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who described the incident as sad and unfortunate, said investigation had begun into the matter to unravel the actual cause of the incident.The PPRO stated, “The couple were the only one at home when the incident happened, so no one can actually pinpoint that it was a case of murder and suicide.”