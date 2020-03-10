



The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise for the year 2020.





It disclosed that the recruitment exercise will commence on March 11 and end on the 21st of April, 2020.





A statement signed by Navy Secretary disclosed that interested applicants should apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com and its free.





The Nigerian Navy stated that applicants must possess a minimum of five credits which should not be more than two sittings in WASSCE, SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB, (English and Mathematics inclusive)

It noted that “applicants must be between the ages of 18-21years or 18 – 26years for those with ND and NCE, Nurse, motor transport department respectively. Applicants with qualifications higher than those specified in the guideline should not apply.





“Must be single and of Nigerian origin by birth.





“Must not be less than 1.69m for male and 1.65m for female.





“Must read the detailed instructions at www.navy.mil.ng.”





See full details below.



