



Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says ministers have decided to donate 50 percent of their March salary to support the fight against coronavirus.





Nigeria has 43 ministers. The total sum of the donation was not disclosed.





In a statement on Saturday, Mohammed said Gbemisola Saraki, minister of state for transportation, coordinated the donation.





Mohammed quoted Saraki as saying it was a gesture to support the federal government’s effort in mitigating the spread of the virus.





“This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another,” the minister of state for transportation was quoted as saying.





“This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem.”





Mohammed said the ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.





Nigeria has so far recorded 81 cases of the virus and one death. Three patients have recovered and have since been discharged from hospital.



