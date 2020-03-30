



The Nigerian military has confirmed that one of its officers tested positive for Coronavirus.





The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, speaking at a news conference on Monday in Abuja confirmed that the officer in question had since been quarantined in Gwagwalada isolation centre in Abuja.





He added that all possible contacts with the affected officer have also been identified and isolated in accordance with the standard procedure, NAN reports.





Enenche said that the affected officer was stable at the treatment centre.





He further noted that the military had made available 17 isolation and treatment centres across the six geopolitical zones of the country.



