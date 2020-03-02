The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says Nigerian leaders need prayers in order to succeed in their drive to government considering the myriad of challenges bedeviling the country.





He equally said many nations have gone through similar challenges, but he is confident that Nigeria will overcome whatever it was passing through.





Lawan disclosed this while speaking at the Requiem Mass for late Senator Ignatius Longjan, held at a Catholic Church, Jos, Plateau State Capital, adding that, “Prayer can change anything”.





He said, “We need prayers as a country and as a people. We need prayers to secure our country.

“Nigerian leaders need prayers to have a kind of country that we desire to have, where love and peaceful coexistence thrives.





According to him, “This evolution we going through we will come out of it, because many nations have gone through similar challenges and have successfully come out of it.





The Senate President described the deceased lawmaker as a “humble, peaceful and loving person.





Adding that, late Senator Longjan was at peace with everybody.





“The task before us at the National Assembly is to work on those things he believed in, which include peaceful coexistence among all.





“We pray that this death that brought us all together will continue to unite us as a people and as a country”, he stressed.





In his remarks, Governor Simon Lalong, thanked the Senate President and others for their show of love to the state in its moment of grief.





On the security situation in the state, Lalong said he has setup a committee to see how the security architecture of the state would be improved up and have given them one month to submit its report.





“By the grace of God, we will not handover crisis to the next administration”, he stressed.





Earlier in his homily, Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, appealed to politicians to keep their political differences aside and work together to secure the citizenry.





Kaigama said, “We need to have this kind of freedom of movement and worship irrespective of religion or tribe, because I believe doing so will enhance more peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.





“We should create time and be meeting like this not during funerals or when there is tragedy, but often, even during peaceful times we need to create time and meet”, he stressed.





The occasion had in attendance also, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege, senators, former governors, among others.





Langjan was laid to rest at his residence in Kwa, Quaan Pan LGA of the state.



