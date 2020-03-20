 Nigeria shuts three international airports over coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Federal Government of Nigeria has shut down three international airports in the country as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, he said, the three airports would be closed till further notice effective Saturday, March 21.



The three airports shut are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be opened but no flight operations will be allowed from the thirteen COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.



