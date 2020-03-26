The Federal Government has announced plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.
Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.
“It is now time for enforcement,” he said.
More details shortly.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.