The Federal Government says four stadia in the country will be used as isolation centres in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.It also said all National Youth Service Corps orientation camps in the country would as well be used as isolation centres.Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made this known on Friday via Twitter.He wrote, “Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna, as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities.”As of 12:00 pm on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said there are 65 cases of coronavirus in the country aside from a number of suspected cases.