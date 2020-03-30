 BREAKING: Nigeria confirms fourteen new cases of coronavirus, total now 111 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Nigeria confirms fourteen new cases of coronavirus, total now 111

Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 111.

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT


As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death, NCDC tweeted.

Nine of the new cases are in Lagos while the remaining five are in FCT.







