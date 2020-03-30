Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 111.
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT
As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death, NCDC tweeted.
Nine of the new cases are in Lagos while the remaining five are in FCT.
111 confirmed cases
1 death
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 68
FCT- 21
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1
