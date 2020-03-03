



The apex Court had on Tuesday, dismissed the application brought by erstwhile Governor Emeka Ihedioha urging it to review its judgment in favour of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state for lack of merit.





Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Tuesday declared that the ruling is a final judgment of the court.





Reacting, Keyamo urged the apex court to amend its rules to fine respondents seeking review of such cases.

He proposed that the Supreme Court make applicant seeking review of its judgement to deposit a bank draft of N100m at the time of filling application.





On his Twitter page, Keyamo wrote: “Taking a cue from what I tweeted days before the Supreme Court ruled on the Review cases, it may now be appropriate for the Court to amend its rules to make an Applicant for Review deposit a bank draft of N100m AT THE TIME OF FILING the application to cover the costs of the Respondents.”



