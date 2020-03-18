







In one of the important selection matches of Eurobasket 2021, two leaders of their group clashed. Before the game, the Ukrainian team was in the first place, so it was a crucial match for both clubs, and it promised to be interesting.

Before the match, the table of group F looked like this:

1. Ukraine

2. Hungary

3. Slovenia

4. Austria





Moreover, both teams had 2 points after victories in previous matches (Ukraine - Austria, Hungary - Slovakia)





From the very beginning, the initiative passed from one team to another, but not a single team demonstrated special effectiveness. The Ukrainians could not get through the Hungarians' powerful defense, who in turn couldn’t succeed in throwing the ball from long distances, thanks to the height and pressure of the Ukrainian athletes.





The first half ended with a margin of 2 points in favour of the Ukrainian national team (30:20).







During the second half, the clubs switched to a more active game; this was especially evident in the Hungarian team, which realized more and more moments, not letting the Ukrainian players to their ring. The match was becoming more and more interesting. In general, Ukraine almost ceased to approach the opponent's ring and was saved only by long-distance shots, which they also didn't always get.





The third quarter ended in favour of Hungary, who managed to succeed even despite the minimum margin (Q3 18:19), adding even more intrigue to the match, when each shot could be decisive and important.





The culmination of the match was the end of the last quarter; in the last seconds with the score 58:60, the Ukrainians evened the score to 60:60 thanks to two productive standards realized by the players of the national team. Less than 4 seconds were left until the end of the match, and it is precisely these 4 seconds that the Hungarians needed to make the final and decisive shot from the Ukrainian foul line, which brought the Hungarians a victory and an advantage of 2 points on the away field.



