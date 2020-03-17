



A security operative with the national assembly’s sergeant-at-arms reportedly beat up Lizzy Chirkpi, a journalist with Order Paper, on Monday.





The operative, identified as Labaran Usman, was said to have kicked at the journalist several times after confronting her over where she parked her vehicle.





Umar Lawal, a member of the house of representatives who had attempted to intervene in the incident which occurred at the National Assembly Complex on Monday, was also said to have been shoved by Usman.





Operatives could not be immediately reached for comments, but the matter is being investigated by the office of the sergeant-at-arms.







Narrating her ordeal to journalists, Lizzy said she had parked her car behind the green chamber’s park when a vehicle began to honk behind her.





“Then I noticed a man in black jean and T-shirt came to meet me. Immediately, he shouted at me ‘hey, why did you park here?’ and I told him I was waiting for my colleague who went to the press centre to get a camera.





“Just as I was trying to explain he interrupted, ‘no, no madam. I said you can’t park here, this is not a car park,” she said





“And then as I insisted that I would not move my car, not until the person I’m waiting for comes, he went and started deflating my tyres.





“I rushed out of the car to stop him but at that point, he started pushing and kicking because I stopped him from deflating the tyres. He kept pushing and kicking me, saying for questioning his authority, he must deflate the tyres.”





She said the operative also attempted to remove her car keys but a male colleague attempted to stop him.





“He continued to punch me and drag my shirt and at that point, the lawmaker (Umar Muda) who was watching from his car got out and came to my rescue but that did not deter Usman,” she added.





“He even pushed the lawmaker backward and started hauling insults on him.”





While a complaint was later lodged at the office of the sergeant-at-arms, the house press corps also reported the matter to Mohammed Sani-Omolori, clerk of the national assembly.



