The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) meeting venue at Kadi Wanzama on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.Daramola said this was the latest of series of attacks carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, as part of the ongoing NAF Air Interdiction Operation, codenamed “DECISIVE EDGE’’.He explained that this was accomplished on March 8, sequel to Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which established that the Kadi Wanzama Settlement, characterised by active interconnecting tracks linking various terrorists’ locations, was being used as a BHT staging post for planning attacks.“The ATF therefore, dispatched an appropriate Force Package to engage the location, completely destroying the target compounds within the Settlement.“The air strikes also eliminated several of the BHTs as they hid out in the target structures, further contributing to the attainment of the overall mission of Operation “DECISIVE EDGE’’, which is to destroy BHT capabilities before they can be brought to bear on our troops or innocent citizens,’’ he said.Daramola said the NAF, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East and operating in concert with surface forces, would continue to carry out air interdiction missions against “the enemies of our nation.’’