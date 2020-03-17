



A prominent Yoruba leader, Professor Banji Akintoye has said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, can’t be compared to Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.





Akintoye stated that MACBAN has presented itself as a terrorist group while Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and PANDEF are not.





Prof Akintoye spoke when he featured on Channels Television’s News Night,





He said: “Miyetti Allah has presented itself as a terrorist organization.

“Afenifere is not a terrorist organization, Ohanaeze is not a terrorist organization. PANDEF is not a terrorist organization.





Commenting on the clash between herdsmen and farmers, Akintoye stated that Yorubas are not opposed to Fulani race.





Akintoye stated that Yoruba people are hospitable, stressing that the Southwest does not attack strangers on their lands.





Meanwhile, MACBAN’s National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, had recently maintained that it Is not a terrorist group.