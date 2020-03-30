The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday said the Armed Forces of Nigeria is ready to execute the Presidential directive on the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19)





The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, speaking at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, said the military has a two-way plan, including giving medical support and security aspects to assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19.





Enenche noted that the military was ready to implement all restrictions on movement in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.





“the military would act in support of the civil authorities to enforce the restriction of movement.

He said that the penalty for those who would flaunt the restriction order would be handled by the police, adding that military personnel had been adequately trained on how to perform their duties.





“For the avoidance of doubt, this includes the Presidential Directive given by the President, Commander-In-Chief during his address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 29, 2020.





“The High Command of Nigerian Military hereby solicits the support of the general public in this trying period of the fight against COVID-19.





“This can be achieved by adhering to all the medical and administrative guidelines being provided by the government at all levels,’’ he added.



