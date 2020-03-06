Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi has been listed among the top 20 most expensive teenagers in the last four decades, Sports Extra reports.However, Mikel who ‘signed’ for Manchester United in 2005, before eventually joining Chelsea for £16m from Lyn Oslo, was dubbed a ‘miss’ according to Daily Mail, despite winning eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.While Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland, Sergio Ramos, Wayne Rooney, Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe were regarded as hits, the likes of Javier Saviola, Phil Jones, Antonio Cassano, Anderson, Luke Shaw, Lucas Moura and Anthony Martial were regarded as flops.The likes of Joao Felix, Matthijs de Ligt, Rodrygo, Moise Kean, Vinicius Junior, and William Saliba were regarded as teenagers too soon to judge.The 32-year-old Nigerian, who currently plays for Trabzonspor, has also featured for Middlesbrough and Tianjin TEDA.