



Mike Adenuga, billionaire businessman and one of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, has announced a donation of N1.5 billion towards the initiatives to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria.





The amount, which is the highest individual donation so far in the country, is broken into two: an initial N1 billion to the federal government and N500 million to the Lagos state government.





Announcing the N500 million donation in a letter to Jide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, the Globacom chairman wrote: “We shall in addition to this contribution actively continue our ongoing efforts to assist various bodies and institutions in the country with the supply of such essential items as Sanitizers, Masks, Test kits, Ventillators, PPEs and other necessary requirements.”





The cheque was delivered by Bella Disu, his daughter and executive vice chairman of Globacom.





Members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, made of people like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia are each contributing N1 billion to the fight.





They are working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee.





In his letter to Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, Adenuga wrote: “Given its broad scope and focused thrust, we are convinced that effective execution of the well-articulated objectives of the coalition is certain to yield the type of very positive results that will stand the country in good stead in the ongoing battle to checkmate the malignant COVID-19 virus.





“We are towards this end pleased to attach a bank cheque in the sum of One Billion Naira (N1, 000, 000, 000) as our modest initial contribution to the success of this welcome initiative.”





He made the donations through the Mike Adenuga Foundation.



