 VIDEOS: Many injured, properties damaged in Lagos explosion | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Unlabelled » VIDEOS: Many injured, properties damaged in Lagos explosion

4:40 PM 0
A+ A-

Many people were injured and properties damaged following an explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

The explosion threw residents of the area into a state of panic.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top