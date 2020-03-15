Oh wow it’s worse than we thought💔

Abule Ado /Festac pic.twitter.com/KxU9nc4mFr — 𝓞𝓵𝔂 ✨ (@FirstLove04_) March 15, 2020

Many people were injured and properties damaged following an explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.The explosion threw residents of the area into a state of panic.