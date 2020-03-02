Some gunmen on Sunday reportedly killed about 50 villagers, including infants, in three Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.The LGAs – Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi – are all in the northern axis of the state.The bandits reportedly attacked six villages of Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau – within the three LGAs.The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America monitored on Monday.However, the police spokesman told our correspondent on the telephone that operatives led by the state Commissioner of Police, Umaru Muri, were on their way to the affected communities.Details later…