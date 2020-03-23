The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the management of cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the responsibility of State governments and treatment centres.The NCDC said it will not be commenting on the management of individual cases, and that State governments where cases have been reported, and the treatment centres are doing their best.“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) coordinates response activities during large outbreaks. States and treatment centres are primarily responsible for case management, with support and guidance from NCDC. These treatment centres are doing their best under difficult circumstances.“The NCDC will not provide comments on the management of individual cases. We also ask the public to respect the privacy of individuals and their families who are affected at this time,” Dr. Chikwe lhekweazu, Director General of NCDC said.Recall that the first death from COVID-19 has been recorded in the country, with the NCDC accused of neglecting the patient.Nigerianeye reports the first COVID-19 death case in the country was a 67-year-old male who returned following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom (UK). He had underlying medical conditions, which the NCDC said are multiple myeloma and diabetes, and was undergoing chemotherapy.Meanwhile, family members have come out to say Suleiman Achimugu, the former Managing Director (MD) of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) died of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).“He got back from UK 2 weeks ago. Started exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday. The family reported to the NCDC. They came to the house and took his blood specimen. They never got back to the family.“As of yesterday afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results. It turned out positive. They picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada. He died at 2am this morning. His family are currently under quarantine in their house,” a source revealed.Abubakar Achimugu, who made a statement on behalf of the family on Monday, said Suleiman died on Sunday.The statement reads: “Our family is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden death of our beloved Father, Uncle, Brother and friend. Engr. Suleiman Achimugu (former Md of PPMC).“He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived in Nigeria from the UK. He was in self-isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms.“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while recieving treatment.“We implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons. Your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated.“Please maintain the public social distancing and restriction advice as we all walk through this very difficult time.“He has since been buried according to Islamic rites. May Allah SWA have mercy on him. Ameen”.Meanwhile, the NCDC said there are now 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.“On the 23rd of March 2020, six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria.“Till date, thirty-six (36) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria“Of the five (6) new cases, one (1) is in Edo State, two (2) are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and two (3) are in Lagos State.“The case in Edo State is being treated at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital; cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada; and the cases in Lagos State are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. All six (6) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” highlights of the pandemic read on the NCDC microsite.