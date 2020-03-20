Real Madrid striker, Luka Jovic, has been warned he could go to jail, after the 22-year-old ignored self-isolation procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.Jovic was allowed to travel home to his native Serbia, after Spanish football was shutdown.He was ordered to self-isolate as soon as he arrives.Serbia as a country, has ordered anyone returning from a virus-hit country to self-isolate for up to 28 days.However, Jovic was spotted in the streets of Belgrade not long after he arrived from Madrid and also made an appearance at his girlfriend’s birthday party.His actions have left Serbian authorities unimpressed.“The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished,” Serbian Interior Minister, Nebojsa Stefanovic, said according to AP.“Either they will respect the law, or they’ll go to jail.”