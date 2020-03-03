Tunisia has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday.The Health Minister, Abdelatif el-Maki, said this at a news conference in Tunis, the country’s capital, explaining that the patient is a 40-year-old Tunisian man who had returned from Italy.Similarly, two new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Algeria, the Algerian Health Ministry said on Monday.The two include a 54-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter, who live in the northern province of Blida, some 50 km to the southwest of the capital city Algiers, the ministry said.The two patients have been placed under quarantine and are currently undergoing medical treatment, it added.In late February, Algerian health authorities announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in the country, involving an Italian national who had been deported back to Italy after receiving medical care.(dpa/NAN)