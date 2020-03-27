



Nigeria has recorded three more deaths from the Lassa fever outbreak, raising the total death in 2020 to 176.





The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Thursday in its latest situation report.





It said 28 new cases were also recorded, shooting the total number of those infected up to 932 across at least 27 states.





The NCDC added that the states with highest new confirmed cases are Edo (eight) and Ondo (five).





Lassa fever is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces. Its symptoms include high fever, soar throat, nausea, fever and general weakness.





The disease has been endemic in Nigeria, as there is often an outbreak every year. This time, Nigeria is battling it alongside a new disease: the coronavirus.





As of Wednesday night, 51 persons have been infected with the virus, which has led to the death of one person and grounded economic activities across the country.





Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in December, half a million people have been infected globally while at least 23,500 have died from the disease.



