Much was made of the decision by former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, to play Jorginho at the base of the club’s midfield, which pushed Kante into a more advanced box-to-box role.Lampard, who was expected to reinstate Kante to his favoured defensive central midfield, said the France star is just too good to sit and defend in the midfield.But Poyet feels Kante is still being played out of position by Lampard, adding that the former Leicester City star is a unique player.“In very important games, Lampard went with Kante, Jorginho, and Kovacic until the last month with injuries,” Poyet told Goal.“Those are the three most experienced players who played under Sarri, but now they play with more freedom, especially in Jorginho having more possibilities to move around to go sideways and forward.“Last year, he was very static. There are plenty of options. In Kante’s first year, he came to Chelsea, and I made it public that he is the best central midfielder in the world.“After a previous season as a number eight in that different position, we lost how important and unique he was as a player.“I hope he can get back to that. In his best position, he is unique, and there are not many players that can give you what he can do right now.”