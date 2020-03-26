



The Lagos state government says it will fumigate the entire state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, disclosed this on Thursday.





Sanwo-Olu said the fumigation equipment will be deployed in every part of the city and asked residents to do their part to remain safe and healthy.





“To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.





“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State. We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”





To check the spread of the virus, the government had ordered the closure of markets, apart from those where food and medical items are sold.





Parks and other public spaces were also directed to shut down.





The governor also advised residents of Lagos to avoid travelling to and from the state during this period.





He added that law enforcement agencies and other relevant state protection agencies “have been imbued with the power to deal with recalcitrant offenders”.





The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria is now 51 — with one death recorded so far.





The cases are spread across eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT). Lagos has the highest number with 32, FCT follows with 10 and Ogun, three.





Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, and Rivers have one case each.