The much anticipated 7th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice will be held today at the Expo Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. And it will be chaperoned by none other than the imposing television host and media personality, IK Osakioduwa. By his side will be a top Kenyan TV and radio presenter, Amina Abdi Rabar as co-host.“We are excited to present Amina Abdi Rabar as the new female co-host of the 7th edition of the AMVCAs. She is vivacious, full of wit and has a very cheerful personality. We look forward to her and IK bringing some magic on stage as we gather to celebrate the best in film and television”, said Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Channels.The event will be broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv at 4pm WAT.Movie stars like Toyin Abraham, Etim Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Zainab Balogun, Uzor Arukwe and others have been nominated in various categories for the awardCheck out the nominees list below:Full Nominees’ ListOga John – Bolanle AkintomideThorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ AkanbiPrueba – Stanlee OhikuhareTokunbo – Bio ArimoroDamijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard MofeRamsey Nouah – Living In BondageNkem Owoh – God CallingRemilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of BoysPascal Tokodi – DisconnectToni Tones – King Of BoysEucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s GodTina Mba – The Set UpMary Lazarus – Size 12Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years LaterGod Calling – CardosoLiving In Bondage – John DempsRatnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola LadipoThe Set Up – Mohammed AttahGod Calling – CardosoRatnik – Abiola LadipoElevator Baby – Eleaxu TexasPlan B – Odhiambo WalterLiving In Bondage Olohigbe NwagwuThe Foreigner’s God Ifan MichaelRatnik Dimeji AjibolaKing Of Boys Yolanda OkerekeGod Calling – Lilian Omozele PaulThe Foreigner’s God – Jude OdohKing Of Boys – Hakeem EffectsComing From Insanity – Bio ArimoroUzor Arukwe – SmashChibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – SmashUzor Arukwe – Size 12Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1Etim Effiong – Plan B DanielToyin Abraham – Bling LagosiansBimbo Ademoye – Looking For BaamiFunke Akindele – Moms At WarToyin Abraham – KasanovaEbele Okaro – SmashSwankey J.K.A – Living In BondageTimini Egbuson – Elevator BabyEfa Iwara – SevenGabriel Afolayan – Coming From InsanityRamsey Nouah – LeviShola Shobowale – King Of BoysZainab Balogun – SylviaZainab Balogun – God CallingToyin Abraham – Elevator BabyKate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of TruthBB Sasore – God CallingTosin Igho – SevenVanessa Kanu – SylviaBiodun Stephen – JobaNicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In BondageAkay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator BabyHidden Euphoria – Aderogba AdedejiSkin – Beverly NayaAgainst All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi DaviesIbadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde OladimejiRaveet Sippy Chadh – SubiraTimoth Conrad Kachumka – SemaVictor Gatonye – Dream ChildJoan Kabugu – Toy CarRonke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –Yewande Famakin – AlubarikaOyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo ObaWumi Olabimtan – IntentTuntube – Muhammad T. FinisherMariya – Abubakar BashirAbarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun MurtalaSadauki – Hassan GiggsIsianyaocha – Brown EneNekwa – Paul IgweNne – Victor IykeObiakpor – Evan OkechukwuKukuri – Philippe TalaveraDalitso – Abraham KabweKwacha – Cassie KabwiktaThe Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran KaisiDisconnect – Iman MuekeLost In Time – Edijoe MwanikiPlan B – Sarah Hassan94 Terror – Mulinwa RichardGod Calling – Momo SpaineSeven – Tosin IghoElevator Baby – Victoria AkujobiLiving In Bondage – Steve GukasRatnik – Dimeji AjibolaJenifa’s Diary – Funke AkindeleTruth – Anis HallowayLife As It Is – Uche OdohWomen – Uchenna MbunaboGod Calling – Holmes AwaRatnik – Dimeji AjibolaLiving In Bondage – Antonio RebeiroSeven – Tosin Igho and Bryan DikeElevator Baby – Emiola FagbenleLiving In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa NdamaseRatnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola RobertsGod Calling – Omotola AladeThe Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen PetersKing Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original GangsterLiving In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – TeneGod Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With MeThe Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The GiftRun -Timzil – RunLife of Bim – West AfricaDreamchaser – West AfricaEnsulo – East AfricaPromises – East AfricaSavana Skies – Southern AfricaThe Painting – Southern AfricaLiving In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey NouahGod Calling – Bb SasoreThe Set Up – Niyi AkinmolayanKing Of Boys – Kemi AdetibaRatnik – Dimeji AjibolaThe Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin OmotoshoSeven – Tosin Igho